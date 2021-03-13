Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $30,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 488,793 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16.

