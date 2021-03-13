Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $90,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

