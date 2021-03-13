Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,496,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period.

DEF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

