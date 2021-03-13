Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,356 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 3.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHS. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,468,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5,746.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $679,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

