Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 518 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $300.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.