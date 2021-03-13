Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.71. 789,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,552. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $224.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.