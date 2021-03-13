Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

