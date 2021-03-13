Merculet Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $360,149.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00446156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00061174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00090223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00515183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,472,305 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

