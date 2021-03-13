Metronome Price Up 23.4% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and $134,446.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00450526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00060848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00513196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,857,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,523,596 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

