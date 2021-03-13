MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 333.2% from the February 11th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MIN stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

