M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

M&G stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

