Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 5,954 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $549,339.84.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,457,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

