Michael Olague Sells 1,341 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $436.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.