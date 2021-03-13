Michael P. Odonnell Sells 200,000 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00.

RUTH opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $922.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

