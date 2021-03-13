Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Micro Focus International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of MFGP opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

