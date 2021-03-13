Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $906,961,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

