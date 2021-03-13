Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bessemer Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

