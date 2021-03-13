Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

