MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stake Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $530.04 million, a P/E ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

