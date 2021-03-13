MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 72.9% in February

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 11th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MIND Technology in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in MIND Technology by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MIND Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 92,411 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MIND Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 49,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,396. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

