Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,366,307.57 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MRTX opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.