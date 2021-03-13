Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $626.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,793,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

