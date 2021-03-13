Mizuho Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $255.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.45.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

