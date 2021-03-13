Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,189 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 240,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,486,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

