Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 151,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,459. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $110.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.