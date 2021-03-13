Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diageo by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Diageo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.29. 4,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.87.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

