Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,896. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

