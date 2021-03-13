Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 52,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

