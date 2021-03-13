Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) were up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.09 and last traded at C$10.87. Approximately 269,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 553,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOGO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mogo from C$7.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.08 million and a PE ratio of -19.36.

About Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

