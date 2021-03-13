Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.41

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 84595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.