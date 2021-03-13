Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. 8,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

