Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. 52,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

