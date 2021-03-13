Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Lowered by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after buying an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $290.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

