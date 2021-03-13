Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,129 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,804,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000.

VFH stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

