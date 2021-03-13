Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $92.60 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.