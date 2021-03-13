Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,850,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after buying an additional 555,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,231,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $86.45 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

