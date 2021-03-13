Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 44.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $96,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,108.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,625. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.36 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.