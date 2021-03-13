Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.93 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

