Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $238,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,985,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,286,000 after acquiring an additional 63,378 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,126,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.