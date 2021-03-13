Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $11.62 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62.

BCLS Acquisition Profile

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

