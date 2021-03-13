Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.99. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

