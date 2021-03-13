Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,888,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

MP opened at $41.41 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.