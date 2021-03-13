Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 187.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

