Morgan Stanley Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $71.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

