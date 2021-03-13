Morgan Stanley Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $29.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

