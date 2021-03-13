Morgan Stanley Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $433.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $433.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.85.

GWW opened at $395.01 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

