Morgan Stanley Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $22.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.