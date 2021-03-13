Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 240,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,176,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.