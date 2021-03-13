Morgan Stanley Increases McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $30.50

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MCFE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.53.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,642,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $77,782,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

