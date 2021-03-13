Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 11th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,973. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.